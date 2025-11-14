Nikitin Dheer slams paparazzi's insensitivity over Dharmendra's health, Farah Khan Ali on mom Zarine Khan's cremation

Farah Khan Ali and Nikitin Dheer have slammed paparazzi for their 'insensitive' coverage of actor Dharmendra's health, Zarine Khan's cremation and Jeetendra's 'vulnerability.' Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Farah asked if "public figures also have families that have feelings. Nikitin compared the action of paparazzi to being "encircled by vultures." Dharmendra was hospitalised recently. Zarine Khan died on November 7.

Nikitin Dheer slams paparazzi over coverage of Dharmendra's health, Jeetendra's accident

Nikitin Dheer, who lost his father-actor Pankaj Dheer recently, said that he has "lost a lot of respect for" the paparazzi. "I lost a piece of my heart recently and witnessed first-hand how despicable the so-called paparazzi can be. It doesn't feel like you're talking to fellow human beings, it feels like you're encircled by vultures. I have lost a lot of respect for them when I saw the way they filmed Shri Jeetendra and used his vulnerability for views."

He also spoke about how the paparazzi have been covering Dharmendra's hospitalisation. "Now again, the way they are behaving when Shri Dharmendra is unwell, it's just sad. As a society, is likes and views all that's left of us. Such a demise of humanity. Aise samay logon ka tamasha mat banao (Don't make a spectacle of people at such times). How can you be so insensitive to others. Try and understand, what people are going through. I am sure none of my words will make any difference, but one can't just sit and watch this nonsense keep happening," he added.

Farah Khan Ali talks about coverage of mom Zarine Khan's cremation

Farah criticised the paparazzi for its insensitive reporting on Dharmendra's health. In an Instagram note, she also talked about how several people questioned her mother, Zarine Khan's, cremation. Her post read, "My mother passed away 6 days ago, and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral."

She added, "Are we as a nation so insensitive to people. Don't public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every Imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives. Tragedy strikes all. When it's your turn, and trust me, it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us."

About Zarine Khan, Dharmendra

Zarine, the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, died on November 7 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Sanjay, daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora, and son Zayed.

Dharmendra, who was unwell, was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been admitted for the past few days after his health deteriorated. At Zarine's prayer meet, Jeetendra met with an accident.