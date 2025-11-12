Revealed: Why Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian removed Meghan Markle-Prince Harry pics from 70th birthday bash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's photographs were removed from the social media posts by Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, to mark the social media personality's 70th birthday party. Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a James Bond-themed bash.(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

A James Bond-themed party was organised at the Beverly Hills mansion of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez last weekend. The star-studded bash, which also featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took place on Saturday, November 8.

Post the celebration, Kris and Kim shared multiple photographs on Instagram, including a few with the couple. On Kris' social media handle, fans witnessed a picture of her posing next to Meghan and Harry, while Kim shared an image with Meghan. However, the images have since been removed from both The Kardashian stars' accounts, People magazine reported.

Why were Meghan and Harry's images removed?

An insider told People that Meghan and Harry "arrived hand-in-hand" at the venue and "looked very happy."

While Meghan donned a black wrap-style dress, Harry was spotted wearing a tuxedo "with a poppy for Remembrance Day," the source shared.

Their appearance came after Meghan's years-long connection with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Earlier, she even sent products from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to them.

Among others who remained present at the celebrations were Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Adele and others.

Another source told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop that it was Harry and Meghan who wanted their photos to be removed from Kris' birthday party. The couple was "furious" after they got to know that their unapproved images were gaining significant attention on social media.

Meghan and Prince “were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off," the insider shared, besides claiming that they “built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that."

As per People magazine, besides Kris' birthday celebration, Meghan and Harry also attended the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on the same day.

Serena Williams was the honoree this time for the annual fundraiser, which is aimed at financially helping mothers and children living in poverty.

