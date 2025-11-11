TikToker claims he received Meghan Markle's $64 candle that ‘smells like her home’ without wick

MAGA influencer Link Lauren claimed he received a candle from Meghan Markle's brand, As Ever, which didn’t have any wick. In an X post, he shared his experience of unboxing the candle and joked that he now needs a refund. The candle was launched by Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever. (File Photo, X/@itslinklauren)

“I got Markled! I unboxed Meghan Markle’s new $65 candle on my show today. There’s no wick! Kind of a metaphor for her career. Nothing’s lighting,” Lauren wrote.

He shared a video which shows a candle without a wick, and he also shared a picture of it. He recorded the video after his podcast titled “Spot On with Link Lauren.”

On his podcast, he tasted orange marmalade from As Ever and reacted strongly, adding that he didn’t like it at all.

What did social media say?

“It’s so Meghan wick sold separately,” joked an individual. Another added, “I’d like to think she punked you and that’s a pretty epic troll, but more likely it’s just cheap garbage made in China. Toxic emissions!”

About the candle:

Called Signature Candle No. 084, the candle on the As Ever website is listed for $64. The brand was created by Meghan Markle. Described as the brand’s signature scent, it features notes of white lotus, sandalwood, and California poppy.

The brand describes the candle as “the warm welcome of As ever. No. 084 is the signature scent that warms Meghan’s family home, and its number nods to the birthdate of our founder, who created and curated the As ever collection with love, intention, and care: her birthday, August 4th.”

Who is Link Lauren?

Born in 1999, he grew up in Texas and graduated from New York University in 2022, reported the Washington Post. He has a degree in music business and entertainment.

He started his TikTok channel during the pandemic and posted content related to pop culture. He became an internet sensation after attending the “influencer briefing” at White House.