From Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner to Mariah Carey-Nick Cannon: See list of stars mastering co-parenting

Sophie Turner recently made headlines after her savage reply to a troll questioning her parenting skills. Her reply also brought attention to another subject- co-parenting. Even after a bitter breakup or divorce, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have remained on good terms with their former partners and taken to co-parenting for the sake of their children's upbringing. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two daughters.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

While some find co-parenting inherently challenging, others are handling it like pros. Here is a look at some of the hottest couples that shared a co-parenting experience, as per E! Online.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: ‘It’s tough’

Mariah Carey shares 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon. In a July interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Carey acknowledged that it was “tough” for her children to “grow up with divorced parents”. However, the Obsessed hitmaker said she wanted to make the situation fair, adding her twins were allowed sufficient time to spend with both parents.

“They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time,” Mariah Carey said. Six years after their marriage in 2008, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized in 2016.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper: ‘Co-parenting is parenting’

After a four-year-long relationship, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper officially broke up in 2019. Although Bradley Cooper has been dating Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, the American Sniper star continues to be on good terms with their daughter, Lea.

The Russian model, however, is not fond of the term co-parenting. Shayk said she and Cooper try their best to raise their beloved daughter.

“When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 per cent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 per cent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” Irina Shayk told ELLE in 2021, according to People magazine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: ‘Pretty great at co-parenting’

Joe Jonas shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with ex-wife Sophie Turner. Although the couple parted ways in 2024 after a four-year marriage, Joe Jonas has always spoken respectfully of Sophie Turner and how incredible a mother she is.

“My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom,” Joe said on The School of Greatness podcast, per People.

Last year, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sophie Turner said she and Joe were excellent at co-parenting. “We’re co-parenting, and I think we’re doing pretty great at co-parenting together,” the Game of Thrones star said, adding they were doing “the best” for Willa and Delphine.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin: ‘Harder than it looks’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shares a daughter, Apple, and a son, Moses, with the Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two have been co-parenting their children since they split in 2014. Paltrow told Drew Barrymore that co-parenting is “harder than it looks”.

