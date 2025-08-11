Sophie Turner delivers epic clapback to troll who tried to mom-shame her

Sophie Turner fired back at an Instagram user who left a criticism below a carousel of pictures she uploaded nearly a week ago. The Game of Thrones actor proved she is not here for unsolicited advice or being trolled on social media over her parenting with her response. Sophie Turner responded to a troll who had questioned her parenting skills.(Instagram/@sophiet)

Turner, who was reportedly attending a concert, shared a bunch of pictures from the event where she was seen dressed in casual denims and a bucket hat. “Bucket hats & beers…. That will do me. Thank you Levis,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

While there were many comments showing appreciation for Turner, one user left a rather insensitive comment. They wrote, “I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Turner, in a scathing response, replied, “I am so sorry sometimes I forget some people cannot think for themselves. So... Get this... There is this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

A screenshot of this was posted on an Instagram page called Comments by Celebs.

Also read: Kourtney Kardashian claps back at backlash over son Rocky not wearing life vest on boat: ‘Honestly didn’t think…’

Sophie Turner’s savage reply goes viral

The X-Men: Apocalypse star’s remark quickly went viral, with fans praising Turner for shutting down the judgment. Many even jumped to Turner’s defense and slammed the user.

One user wrote, “Why can’t a mom of two kids do this?” Another one questioned why nobody was commenting when the father of the kids (Joe Jonas) was touring for concerts. A fan remarked, “Moms can have fun for the love of God.”

Another account commented, “Imagine thinking a mom can’t go out and have fun. Even if they weren’t with their dad, has this person never heard of babysitters? I’m not a mother but my god, leave moms alone. They don’t just stop being a person because they have kids. Good lord.”

Also read: Who was Bobby Whitlock? Derek and the Dominos co-founder dies at 77

Joe Jonas on raising daughters

Joe Jonas, Turner’s ex-husband, recently was singing her praises in interviews. According to an E! Online report, Jonas, speaking on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, shared what it is like raising daughters Willa (4) and Delphine (2).

He also expressed that he is grateful that his daughters have ‘incredible women’ like his mother, Denise, and Sophie to look up to.

From custody battles to co-parenting success

Turner and Jonas were married from 2019 to 2023, and their divorce was finalized in September 2024 after a lengthy custody battle. According to an E! Online report, Turner was quoted as saying that the kids became victims in their lengthy custody battle.

“But I think we are doing the best we can. Joe is a great father to our children and that is all that I can ask for,” she was quoted as saying.

Jonas recently echoed the sentiment and called their co-parenting relationship ‘beautiful’.

FAQs

Q1: What did Sophie Turner say to the Instagram troll?

She reminded the user about “shared custody” and suggested her children might have been with their father that day.

Q2: Who are Sophie Turner’s children?

Turner shares two daughters, Willa (4) and Delphine (2), with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Q3: How is Sophie Turner’s relationship with Joe Jonas now?

Both describe it as a supportive co-parenting arrangement, with mutual praise for each other’s parenting.

Q4: When did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce?

Their divorce was finalized in September 2024 after a prolonged custody dispute.

Q5: What podcast did Joe Jonas discuss parenting on?

He spoke on Good Hang with Amy Poehler on August 5, 2025.