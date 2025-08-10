Who was Bobby Whitlock? Derek and the Dominos co-founder dies at 77

Bobby Whitlock, the soulful, raspy-voiced keyboard player who helped form Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton, has died at 77. His longtime manager, Carol Kaye, told Variety he passed away early Sunday morning at his Texas home, after suffering from cancer. His family was there with him. Bobby Whitlock passes away at 77.(X/@BooksBeatles)

Who was Bobby Whitlock?

Whitlock was born on March 18, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee, and did not exactly have an easy start in life. Money was tight, and the neighborhood was rough. But music is what saved him. As a teenager, he got deep into gospel and soul, playing wherever he could. Before long, he was working with some heavy names at Stax Records like Booker T. & the MG’s and Sam & Dave. His church-bred style and raw touch made him stand out fast, as per TMZ.

By the late ’60s, he’d joined Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, a rotating door of serious musicians. That is where he crossed paths with Clapton, bassist Carl Radle, and drummer Jim Gordon. In 1970, the four of them made it official — Derek and the Dominos was born. And almost at the same time, they were also backing George Harrison on his All Things Must Pass album.

The Dominos only made one studio record, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. Whitlock co-wrote seven tracks, like Bell Bottom Blues and Tell the Truth. And Layla? That became one of rock’s most famous songs ever.

After the group broke up in ’71, Whitlock went solo. He dropped Bobby Whitlock in 1972, then Raw Velvet. He worked with big names like Keith Moon, Dr. John, but by the ’80s, he stepped away from the big spotlight.

In the late ’90s, he came back, this time teaming with his wife, singer-producer CoCo Carmel. They played smaller venues, toured, put out records, and stayed tied to the Austin scene. Fans who met him said he was warm, funny, but also super serious about music, like he felt every single word he sang. From a kid with nothing in Memphis to making one of rock’s most lasting albums, Bobby Whitlock’s life was messy, beautiful, and full of grit.

