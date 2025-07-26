Bengaluru woman spots Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gorging on idlis at Rameshwaram Cafe: Watch

No one can resist the soft idlis and crispy dosas of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, not even Jaime foo**n Lannister! A woman named Shakira posted a video from the cafe on Saturday and showed her followers how she ran into Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau there. The Bengaluru woman couldn't resist a selfie with Nikolaj.

Jaime Lannister always finishes his idlis

Shakira, who is an ‘engineer-turned-content creator,’ said in her video that she was simply filming herself at the cafe when she spotted Nikolaj in the background, feasting on idlis and dosas. She approached him for a selfie and he obliged. The actor was seen in a simple black shirt and a black hat, hanging out with other tourists.

“So I was at @therameshwaramcafe, Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me , it was a star-struck moment,” Shakira wrote in her post. Her followers were impressed by the video, asking her where she ran into the actor.

Last year in November, Indian actor Prajakta Koli also met Nikolaj in New York. They spoke about the environment in a video shared by her. While speaking, Nikolaj said, "If anyone is wondering why there's a constant helicopter, it's just that this helicopter has been following you now for three days. You're this famous, it's crazy." She teased, "Between the two of us, it's me. I'm that famous that this helicopter keeps following me everywhere I go...Ya it's a tough life being this famous. International actor of one of the biggest series made ever."

More about Nikolaj Coster Waldau

Nikolaj rose to immense fame as one of the most popular characters on hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. It ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. He played Jaime Lannister on the show, one of the three Lannister siblings alongside Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage.

Nikolaj will be seen next in another historical epic series, King and Conqueror, that will premiere on BBC. The trailer for it landed online yesterday, July 25. He is also seen with Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me.