Sophie Turner reveals how she accidentally caused a celebrity couple's break-up: ‘I held this power’

Sophie Turner once accidentally caused a celebrity couple's break-up. During Thursday's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Game of Thrones star recalled how her simple gesture led to an A-list couple, whom she did not name, calling off their engagement. Shocked by the incident, the 29-year-old joked she was not aware "I held his power."

Detailing the experience, Turner told host Seth Meyers that she attended a San Diego Comic-Con after-party, where she had a “quite crazy” evening. She explained that things “went really south really quick” when a childhood friend asked her for a favour.

“She saw this actor she loved,” Turner said of her friend, who then begged her to “say hi” to him. Upon her request, the Dark Phoenix star simply waved from afar. “That was it,” she added before revealing that the simple gesture wrecked the actor's relationship as his then-fiancee accused her of “flirting” with him.

“Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she’s a famous actress. And I go, ‘I have to go and tell her how much she means to me,'” Turner recalled. She then “danced on over” to the woman, only to be met with a confrontation.

“Can you stop f**king flirting with my fiancé?” the woman told Turner, who asked who her man was. The unnamed actress “pointed at that guy.” “I have no idea who this man is,” Turner said.

She further revealed, “Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave],” adding, “I didn’t realize I held this power.” Turner noted that she could not disclose their identities as she would get “in trouble.”