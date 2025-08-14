Megadeth confirms final album and farewell tour, Dave Mustaine opens up on the ‘hardest part’

Megadeth, the thrash metal band in business since 1983, officially announced that they are retiring after their forthcoming album and tour in 2026, per Variety. In addition to a sentimental note from Dave Mustaine, co-founder and frontman of the band, Megadeth broke the news on YouTube. Megadeth announces farewell tour and last album.(X/@Megadeth)

While the name of the forthcoming studio album has not been revealed, the band has confirmed the “end of their career” after over four decades in the business. “It is confirmed that the next Megadeth studio album will be the last. 40 years of metal forged in steel, ending in fire,” Vic Rattlehead, the mascot of the band, said in a YouTube video titled The End is Near.

Dave Mustaine on Megadeth’s farewell

Frontman Dave Mustaine says he wants to go out on his “own terms” while the band is still on top. “I have travelled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans, and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them,” Mustaine said in his statement, per Variety.

Megadeth was highly inspired by UFO, Black Sabbath, and British heavy metal bands like Raven and Venom, among others. Their debut album in 1985 sold over 254,000 copies in the US. As the band was now saying goodbye, its mascot, Vic Rattlehead, asked the Cyber Army to gear up for a “global farewell tour."

Among other accolades, Megadeth won a Grammy in 2017 for the title track of Dystopia. Looking back at the memories Megadeth has created, Dave Mustaine boasted of “starting a revolution”. He said Megadeth “changed the guitar world and how it’s played."

Other than Megadeth, Dave Mustaine has played for Metallica and MD. 45. Speaking of which, Mustaine added: “The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it.” Megadeth's lineup has changed over the years, and the current lineup includes Mustaine, bassist James LoMenzo, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

FAQs:

What are Megadeth fans called?

The Megadeth fans are called the Cyber Army.

Did Megadeth win a Grammy?

Yes, Megadeth won a Grammy in 2017.

What is the Megadeth mascot called?

The Megadeth mascot is called Vic Rattlehead.

What is the name of Megadeth’s forthcoming album?

Megadeth has yet to officially confirm the name of its forthcoming album.