Munmun Dutta shines in sparkly robe dress as she explores Shanghai; shares stunning travel pics

Munmun Dutta has flaunted her fashionable moments on social media quite often, giving her fans a glimpse into her style and wardrobe. As the actress was out exploring the beauty of Shanghai, she went on to flaunt her beautiful robe dress. The Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma star took to her Instagram to share several pictures from her trip, showcasing glamour and elegance. Munmun Dutta in Shanghai(Instagram/Munmun Dutta)

Munmun Dutta’s Shanghai look

As for the detailing of the outfit, Dutta’s robe dress had a similar pattern going all over, with the actress tying a knot in the front near the waistline. To add to the charm of her ensemble, the actress added a brown printed scarf. The latter was a standout of its own with the prints, tassels, and black borders, as it perfectly complemented the dress.

As for the accessories, Dutta kept it simple with golden stud earrings and a watch on her wrist. Additionally, she kept her hair open and highlighted her lips with a bold red tint and her eyes with a liner.

Meanwhile, as the actress dropped the pictures on her Instagram, she was revealed to be posing in front of the Bund Shanghai skyline and other popular places in China. In the caption, the actress wrote, “And I woke up in Shanghai.”

The fans of the TV star, too, shared their thoughts about her look in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “BEYOND BEAUTIFUL.” Another user shared, “These pictures are my calm in the chaos.” Many other netizens went on to shower love on the actress’ look by posting heart eyes and fire emojis.

Munmun Dutta’s career

Dutta has been a part of the popular Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma, since 2008. The actress, who plays Babita Ji in the show, has quickly become a fan favorite. However, Munmun stepped into her journey of acting as a child, playing small roles in shows of Akashvani and Doordarshan.

She went on to make her TV debut in 2004 with the show Hum Sab Baraati. The actress has also appeared in several movies like Mumbai Xpress and Holiday. Munmun gained fame through TMKOC, and she continues to play the character successfully in 2025.

FAQs

Q1. How old is Munmun Dutta?

Ans. Munmun Dutta is 38 years old.

Q2. Since when has Munmun Dutta been working in TMKOC?

Ans. Munmun Dutta has been working in TMKOC since 2008.