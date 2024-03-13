Taarak Mehta actors Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta dismiss engagement rumours: ‘Ridiculous, fake, ludicrous’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have refuted engagement rumours hours after they surfaced online. The couple have come out to clear the air that they haven't exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Vadodara, as suggested. (Also Read – Taarak Mehta’s Monika Bhadoriya calls out Asit Modi for misbehaviour: ‘Kuttey jaisa treat karte hai’) Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have refuted engagement rumours

What did Raj say?

On Wednesday, Raj took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat.”

What did Munmun say?

Munmun told Times of India, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. Zero ounce of truth in it. And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.”

As she said, this isn't the first time rumours of their relationship have surfaced online. They first cropped up in 2021, and both actors issued lengthy statements to refute them.

Raj wrote at that time, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussion that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

Munmun echoed similar thoughts and wrote then, "“To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the filth that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘Literate’ ones proves how regressive society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never you concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGINITY APART.”

Munmun and Raj played Babita Iyer and Jethalal's son Tappu on the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which recently clocked in 4,000 episodes.