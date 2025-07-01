Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi says, ‘kuch unke personal reasons the…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved shows in India. Over the years, there have been several changes in the cast, with many actors quitting the show. Recently, there were rumours that Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, and Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita in the show, are also planning to leave. Now, in an interview with Moneycontrol, the show's producer Asit Modi has broken his silence on the matter. Asit Modi reveals if Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta quit TMKOC.

Asit Modi on rumours of Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta quitting TMKOC

Asit called it false information and stated, "As you know, social media these days has become so negative that you should try to keep a positive mindset. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a completely positive show. It’s a family show that spreads happiness. So some people should think positively about it. It’s not right to spread rumours over small things or say anything inappropriate. That’s not a good thing."

Further quashing the rumours of Dilip and Munmun quitting the show, Asit said, "Lekin kuch nahi hai, sab log hamari team ka part hai. Kuch unke personal reasons the to us time nahi the. To aise koi baat nahi hai" (But there’s nothing like that, everyone is part of our team. They were not present at that time due to some personal reasons. So, there’s no such issue).

Speculation about Dilip and Munmun's departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began when viewers noticed their prolonged absence from the ongoing ‘Bhootni’ storyline. In the current plot, most of the Gokuldham Society members are seen holidaying in a supposedly haunted bungalow. Characters like Bapuji, Popatlal, Sodhi, Taarak Mehta, and Anjali have all been part of this spooky vacation. However, Jethalal and Babita have remained noticeably absent. Their absence fuelled rumours that the actors might be planning to exit the long-running sitcom.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

First aired in 2008 on SAB TV, the show is inspired by the Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma by journalist and playwright Taarak Mehta. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, the show centres around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society, a diverse housing colony in Mumbai. At the heart of the series is Jethalal Gada, a quirky Gujarati businessman played by Dilip Joshi, whose comic timing and daily struggles have made him a fan favourite. Despite numerous cast changes and evolving storylines, TMKOC has maintained a loyal fanbase and continues to enjoy high TRPs.