Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares first post after denying engagement with Raj Anadkat. See pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat dismissed rumours of their alleged engagement in Vadodara hours after the news surfaced on Wednesday. Now, Munmun has shared her first post on Instagram. The actor posed near Brooklyn Bridge in the pictures she posted from a recent New York trip. Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta call engagement rumours ‘baseless’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares new photos after denying getting engaged to Raj Anadkat.

'Living my best life'

Munmun Dutta, who has been sharing stunning holiday photos from New York over the last few weeks, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of throwback pictures. Her caption read, "Living my best life (dancer emoji). Sharing the last set of pictures from my NYC trip and photoshoot."

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, who portrayed Babita Iyer and Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, respectively, on TMKOC have been rumoured to be dating for years; but they have denied their relationship. On Thursday, Munmun also took to Instagram Stories to talk about the 'fake news' of her engagement to him. Sharing a picture of herself having tea, the actor wrote, “Fake news toh chalti rahegi (Fake news will always be there). But nothing beats my evening tea with my girl gang.”

Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat deny getting engaged

On Thursday, Munmun told The Times of India, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. Zero ounce of truth in it. And frankly, I don't want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.” Raj took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."

The clarification came hours after a source close to the couple told News18 that Munmun and Raj exchanged rings earlier this month in the presence of their families. The source told News18, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.”

The source further stated, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

