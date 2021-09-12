Munmun Dutta slams Raj Anadkat dating rumours, TMKOC star tells trolls 'ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India'

Munmun Dutta broke her silence on reports claiming she is dating her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat. Taking to Instagram, the actor lashed out at the rumours and also slammed trolls who have been spreading ‘filth’ in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

“To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post ‘imaginary’ ‘made up’ articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!” she wrote.

Munmun had followed it up with a post addressed to the trolls. “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comments section, even from the so called 'literate' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly age shamed, slut shamed, mom shamed at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India,” she said.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jheel Mehta opens up about being told she is ‘not skinny enough’. Watch

Raj Anadkat is yet to address the rumours. He had not posted anything since the reports were out. However, he did return to Instagram to share pictures of himself and wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier this week, a report claiming that the actors are dating had caught the internet's attention. Several social media users shared memes and shared their reactions to the claims.