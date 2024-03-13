Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat get engaged in Vadodara: Report

Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat exchange rings

The TMKOC co-stars exchanged rings in the presence of their families at a close-knit ceremony in Vadodara (Gujarat), as per the portal. A source told News18, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.” It further stated, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

Munmun Dutta had earlier denied dating rumours

Munmun and Raj had given their individual reactions on Instagram, when their dating rumours surfaced in 2021. Raj took to his handle and wrote, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.” Munmun also hit back at trolls who commented on her personal life. Her Instagram post read as, “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India.”

Munmun and Raj are yet to make an official announcement about their engagement.

