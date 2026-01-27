Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Jaya Ekadashi kab hai, January 28 or 29? Correct date, shubh muhurat, parana time, fasting rules

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Jaya Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious Ekadashis that is observed during the month of Magha. IT is devoted to the worship of Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu. It is believed that praying to them absolves one of all the sins and negative karma from their past lives. Here's everything you need to learn about this day: Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Every year, Jaya Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Magha month during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase). (Pinterest)

When is Ekadashi? Jaya Ekadashi 2026 correct date Every year, Jaya Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Magha month during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase). Since the Ekadashi tithi begins on January 28 this year, there is some confusion as to when the festival should be celebrated. According to the Drik Panchang, Jaya Ekedashi falls on Thursday, January 29 this year.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Shubh muhurat and parana time Here are some important timings to keep in mind on Ekdashi day, according to Drik Panchang:

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:09 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:35 PM on January 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:55 PM on January 29, 2026

Brahma Muhurta - 05:25 AM to 06:18 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 05:52 AM to 07:11 AM

Abhijit - 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 05:55 PM to 06:22 PM

Sayahna Sandhya - 05:58 PM to 07:17 PM

Amrit Kalam - 09:26 PM to 10:54 PM

Nishita Muhurta - 12:08 AM to 01:01 AM, January 30

Ravi Yoga - 07:11 AM to 07:31 AM

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Fasting rules On the auspicious occasion of Jaya Ekadashi, devotees of Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu should wake up early to take a bath. They also observe a fast on this day to seek their blessings. There are two types of fasts - nirjala (without food and water) and the one where you can eat fruits.

Worshipping Lord Krishna on this day is considered especially rewarding. Devotees can offer him fruits, panchamrit, and bhog during the puja. To worship Lord Vishnu, place his idol on a platform covered with a yellow cloth, light an incense stick and lamp, install a kalash, and offer clothes, fruits, flowers, betel leaves, and betel nuts. Devotees should also listen to the story of the Ekadashi fast.