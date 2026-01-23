Republic Day 2026 on Monday: 10 best tricolour rangoli designs to decorate your home and office

Republic Day 2026: As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the spirit of patriotism is filling the air. This historic day marks the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, completing the country's transition to a sovereign republic. Also read | Republic Day 2026: This year's theme to 77th Republic Day chief guests and more Here are some beautiful tricolour rangoli designs for Republic Day 2026. (Made using Gemini AI)

Beyond the grand parade at Kartavya Path, Republic Day is a time for citizens to express their national pride through art and decor. Rangoli, the traditional Indian art of floor decoration, remains one of the most popular ways to welcome the festive spirit into homes and workplaces. If you are looking to brighten up your entrance or office lobby, here are some tricolour rangoli designs for Republic Day 2026.