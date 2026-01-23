Edit Profile
    Republic Day 2026 on Monday: 10 best tricolour rangoli designs to decorate your home and office

    Rangoli is a popular way to welcome the Republic Day spirit into homes and workplaces. Here are some tricolour rangoli designs for Republic Day 2026.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:29 PM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
    Republic Day 2026: As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the spirit of patriotism is filling the air. This historic day marks the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, completing the country's transition to a sovereign republic. Also read | Republic Day 2026: This year's theme to 77th Republic Day chief guests and more

    Here are some beautiful tricolour rangoli designs for Republic Day 2026. (Made using Gemini AI)
    Beyond the grand parade at Kartavya Path, Republic Day is a time for citizens to express their national pride through art and decor. Rangoli, the traditional Indian art of floor decoration, remains one of the most popular ways to welcome the festive spirit into homes and workplaces. If you are looking to brighten up your entrance or office lobby, here are some tricolour rangoli designs for Republic Day 2026.

    A bold, navy blue Ashoka Chakra at the center, surrounded by concentric circles of saffron, white, and green. (Made using Gemini AI)
    1. The classic Ashoka Chakra rangoli

    An iconic Republic Day rangoli design features a bold, navy blue Ashoka Chakra at the centre, surrounded by circles of saffron, white, and green. It is simple, powerful, and instantly recognisable.

    Outline or a map of India filled with saffron, white, and green is another great R-Day rangoli idea. (Made using Gemini AI)
    2. The Indian map silhouette rangoli

    For a grand statement at office receptions or residential society gates, draw the outline of the Indian map. Fill the northern region with saffron, the central with white, and the southern with green. You can add "Republic Day 2026" or "Jai Hind" in the centre.

    Go for vibrant blues for the peacock's body and feathers in shades of the Tiranga. (Made using Gemini AI)
    3. Tricolour peacock motif rangoli

    The peacock, India’s national bird, adds elegance to any celebration. Use vibrant blues for the body and create a stunning fan of feathers using shades of the tiranga. This Republic Day rangoli design is a favoruite for home balconies and living rooms.

    Fresh flowers like saffron marigolds, white jasmine, and green leaves create a fragrant, textured rangoli. (Made using Gemini AI)
    4. Eco-friendly floral petals rangoli

    Ditch the chemical powders for fresh flowers. Use saffron marigolds, white jasmine or lilies, and green leaves to create a fragrant, textured Republic Day 2026 rangoli. This is perfect for indoor spaces where you want a natural, fresh look.

    Try triangles, squares, and hexagons in tricolour patterns for a modern look. (Made using Gemini AI)
    5. Geometric 'unity in diversity' rangoli

    Modern and neat, this design uses triangles, squares, and hexagons in tricolour patterns. It is ideal for modern office spaces with limited floor area, offering a sleek and contemporary patriotic vibe.

    A large central lotus with saffron and white petals, and green base and leaves can be a beautiful rangoli choice. (Made using Gemini AI)
    6. The lotus of liberty rangoli

    The lotus, India's national flower, represents purity and resilience. Draw a large central lotus and shade the petals with saffron and white, using green for the base and leaves. It’s a traditional yet striking choice for any entrance.

    Go minimal with a tricolour border along the edges with small dots, wavy lines, or flower motifs. (Made using Gemini AI)
    7. Minimalist border art rangoli

    If you are short on time or space, a tricolour border along the edges of the wall or the doorstep works beautifully. Small dots, wavy lines, or flower motifs in the national colours can subtly enhance the festive mood.

    Handprints in skin-safe tricolour paints symbolises citizens' role in building the nation. (Made using Gemini AI)
    8. Handprint 'future of India' design rangoli

    A great idea for schools or homes with children. Dip hands in skin-safe tricolour paints and create a circular pattern of handprints. It symbolises the citizens' role in building the nation and is a fun activity for kids.

    Intricate mandala patterns with "Vande Mataram" or "Satyameva Jayate" is another great rangoli option. (Made using Gemini AI)
    9. Mandala with Vande Mataram rangoli

    Intricate mandala patterns are trending in 2026. Create a detailed circular design and use a stencil to write "Vande Mataram" or "Satyameva Jayate" in the white section. It adds a touch of sophistication.

    Decorate a tricolour rangoli design with traditional diyas or LED tealights for a mesmerising effect. (Made using Gemini AI)
    10. Diya-lit evening rangoli

    You can also celebrate in the evening. Surround any tricolour design with traditional diyas or LED tealights. The glow against the saffron, white, and green creates a mesmerising effect.

    Tips for a perfect rangoli

    ⦿ If you aren't confident in freehand drawing, stencils for the Ashoka Chakra and lettering are widely available.

    ⦿ Ensure the floor is clean and dry before starting to prevent the colours from smudging.

    ⦿ Opt for organic, non-toxic rangoli powders or rice flour to celebrate responsibly.

    Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.

    • Sanya Panwar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Panwar

      Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.

