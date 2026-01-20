Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day on January 26, 2026?

Republic Day is not merely a national celebration; it is also a tribute to the day our Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, shaping India into the world’s largest democracy. The country celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1951.

Republic Day 2026: As January 26 approaches, India eagerly awaits the Republic Day celebration. This year marks 77 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India. Therefore, on January 26, 2026, India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day.

While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it began governing itself under its own constitutional framework on January 26, 1950. Every year, the day is commemorated with a spectacular Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, which is watched by millions of Indians. It honours the nation’s sovereignty, democratic values, and progress, while also showcasing the impressive military formations and vibrant cultural tableaux.

The theme for the 2026 Republic Day celebration centres on ‘Vande Mataram’ and the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, reflecting patriotic spirit and a focus on self-reliance.

Meanwhile, the rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are underway at Kartavya Path ahead of the January 26 celebrations. The Republic Day Parade will be held on January 26, 2026, while the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal will take place on January 28, followed by the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29. January 26 is observed as a national holiday.