Republic Day 2026: What's open, what's closed in Delhi on January 26

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, with the much-awaited parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. While the celebrations will showcase impressive military formations and vibrant cultural tableaux, the public holiday will also bring changes to routine life in Delhi. The national capital observes a public holiday on Republic Day every year. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Here’s a quick guide on what will remain open and what will be closed in the city on Republic Day 2026.

What’s Closed Schools and colleges across the national capital will remain shut to observe the public holiday. Government offices and departments will also be closed, affecting routine administrative work.

Banks will not operate on this day, and most post offices will remain closed as well.

What’s Open Public transport will continue to run, with buses and taxis operating normally across the city. The Delhi Metro is expected to run regular services. Essential services, including hospitals, clinics, and emergency medical facilities, will remain fully functional.

Apart from that, police and civic services will be on duty to manage traffic and ensure safety during parades and celebrations.

Republic Day 2026: Full schedule January 26, 2026: Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi

January 28, 2026: Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony

January 29, 2026: Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, marking the formal closure of celebrations.

The Republic Day parade will feature aerial fly-pasts, precision military drills, colourful state tableaux and cultural performances, celebrating India’s constitutional legacy and diversity.

For the first time, a special animal contingent from the Indian Army’s Remount & Veterinary Corps, including Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, trained dogs and raptors, will be showcased, highlighting the role of animals in military operations.