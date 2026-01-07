India gears up for a grand 77th Republic Day celebration in 2026. Check schedule, tickets and more

India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with the iconic parade returning to Kartavya Path in New Delhi, featuring grand military displays, cultural tableaux and civil contingents from across the country. Rehearsals underway ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Sathiya)

What’s happening this Republic Day season Rehearsals for key national events are already in full swing, shedding a spotlight on the scale of preparations underway. Alongside Republic Day practice runs at Kartavya Path, the 78th Army Day Parade will be held on January 15 in Jaipur, marking the first time the event takes place in a public, non-cantonment setting, as per news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Celebrate Republic Day in clean, safe environment: Directives to govt schools in UP

The Army Day Parade will focus on major defence platforms under “Operation Sindoor”, including T-90 tanks, BrahMos missiles and M-777 howitzers, reflecting India’s push for self-reliance and modern military capability, the report stated.

January 15 commemorates the day in 1949 when General K M Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army, taking charge from the last British chief.

Republic Day 2026: Full schedule January 26, 2026: Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi

January 28, 2026: Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony

January 29, 2026: Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, marking the formal close of celebrations

ALSO READ | Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies to be part of R-Day parade

Ticket sales: Dates and prices Tickets for all three events are now available and will remain on sale from January 5 to January 14, 2026, or until daily quotas are exhausted, the ANI report noted.

Republic Day Parade (Jan 26): ₹20 and ₹100

Full Dress Rehearsal - Beating Retreat (Jan 28): ₹20

Beating Retreat Ceremony (Jan 29): ₹100

How to book tickets Online booking can be done through the official Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in or via the Aamantran mobile app, with sales opening daily at 9 am the report added.

Offline tickets are available in Delhi at designated counters between January 5 and 14, operating from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Offline counters are located at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House reception, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

A valid original government-issued photo ID, such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport or Driving Licence, is mandatory for purchase and entry, and the same ID must be carried on event days.

ALSO READ | Republic Day-like parade to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, Modi to receive salute

What spectators can look forward to The Republic Day parade will feature aerial fly-pasts, precision military drills, colourful state tableaux and cultural performances, celebrating India’s constitutional legacy and diversity.

For the first time, a special animal contingent from the Indian Army’s Remount & Veterinary Corps, including Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, trained dogs and raptors, will be showcased, highlighting the role of animals in military operations.

Important tips for visitors – Tickets are limited and tend to sell out quickly, so early booking is strongly advised, said a report by the NDTV.

– Visitors should arrive well ahead of time for security checks and carry the same photo ID used during booking.

Last year’s overwhelming demand led the Defence Ministry to issue additional passes to encourage wider public participation, a trend expected to continue this year as well, the report further stated.

Further updates and official information on Republic Day Celebrations 2026 are available at rashtraparv.mod.gov.in.

(With ANI inputs)