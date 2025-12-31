With an aim to ensure a clean, safe, and well organised educational environment for students in the state’s government primary and upper primary schools, the Basic Education Department has issued instructions to all districts that it will be mandatory to undertake cleanliness, maintenance work, and basic infrastructure facilities in schools before January 26, 2026. Celebrate Republic Day in clean, safe environment: Directives to govt schools in UP

According to the order issued by Director General of School Education, Monika Rani, to celebrate Republic day in a dignified manner, the school premises should be whitewashed and should be kept neat and clean.

It includes to ensure regular and comprehensive cleaning of all areas, including the school building, classrooms, office rooms, verandahs, toilets, drinking water facilities, and kitchens. Special attention has been directed towards the proper disposal of waste and garbage scattered on the premises.

Instructions were given to repair damaged buildings or facilities in schools on a priority basis. Specific instructions have been given to complete functional toilets, clean drinking water systems, and necessary repair work on time, so that students do not face any inconvenience.

The Director General of School Education has also issued instructions for 100% saturation of basic infrastructure facilities on the 19 points stipulated under Operation Kayakalp. In schools where work on these points is incomplete, all necessary tasks will be completed before January 26, 2026.

“Compliance with these instructions will be monitored at the district level. District Basic Education Officers have been instructed to ensure regular review of schools and continuous monitoring of progress. Our objective is that schools should not be limited to teaching and learning alone, but should also serve as examples of cleanliness, safety, and discipline, so that students can receive a safe, clean, and conducive educational environment,” said Monica Rani, Director General, School Education.