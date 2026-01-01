Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies to be part of R-Day parade

New Delhi : For the first time, a curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will be showcased at Republic Day 2026 parade, highlighting the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation’s most challenging frontiers, an official statement said. An animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army to be showcased during the R-Day 2026 parade. ANI

The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service.

“Together, they represent a blend of tradition, innovation and self-reliance in the Indian Army’s operational ecosystem,” the statement said.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh.

Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed.

Marching alongside will be the Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrains, including the Siachen Glacier.

Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, used for bird-strike control and surveillance, the statement said, reflecting the Army’s innovative use of natural capabilities for operational safety and effectiveness.

A major highlight of the parade will be the army dogs, often called the “Silent Warriors” of the Indian Army. Raised, trained and nurtured by the Remount & Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College, Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, and search-and-rescue missions.

“Under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Army has increasingly inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam,” the statement said.