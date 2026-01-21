Republic Day 2026: This year's theme to chief guests and R-Day parade timing and details
What you need to know about Republic Day 2026: from theme celebrating the legacy of India's national song to the first time two EU heads will attend together.
Republic Day 2026: India is gearing up for a historic 77th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path, blending a tribute to the nation’s cultural roots with a futuristic display of military self-reliance. This year’s ceremony holds special significance as it marks the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram. Also read | Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day on January 26? Know significance and more
Republic Day 2026 theme
The central theme for Republic Day 2026 is '150 Years of Vande Mataram', celebrating the legacy of the song composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The government has integrated this theme into every aspect of the Republic Day parade this year. A series of paintings from 1923 by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, illustrating the verses of the song, will be displayed as 'view-cutters' along the parade route.
The 30 tableaux rolling down Kartavya Path will primarily focus on two sub-themes: 'Swatantrata ka mantr – Vande Mataram (Mantra of Freedom)' and 'Samriddhi ka mantr – Atmanirbhar Bharat (Mantra of Prosperity)'. The creative team comprises of MM Keeravani as music director, Subhash Sehgal as lyricist, Anupam Kher as narrator, and Santosh Nair as choreographer, under the overall supervision and direction of Dr Sandhya Purecha. Moreover, pan-India band performances by the Tri-Services and CAPFs are being organised, with a special emphasis on the ancestral home of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in West Bengal.
Republic Day 2026 chief guests
In a significant diplomatic gesture, India has invited two top leaders from the European Union as chief guests: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council. Their joint presence marks the first time two EU heads are slated to attend the ceremony together.
Republic Day 2026 parade details
The 90-minute parade is set to feature several firsts that highlight the Indian Army’s modernisation. In a departure from traditional displays, the Indian Army will showcase a 'battle array formation'. Military assets will move in a sequence that mimics an actual combat scenario—starting with reconnaissance units followed by logistics and personnel in full battle gear.
The newly-raised Bhairav Light Commando Battalion will make its debut, while other indigenous platforms like the Shaktibaan Regiment, Drone Power, and the Universal Rocket Launcher will be on full display. A spectacular flypast featuring 29 aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Apache and LCH Prachand helicopters, will conclude the event. The parade will also feature the Zanskar Pony, Bactrian Camel, and the Army Dog Squad, representing India’s diverse operational terrain.
Republic Day 2026 parade timings
The ceremony will begin at 9:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The parade will commence at 10:30 am. The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and streamed on the PIB and MyGov YouTube channels. Additionally, you can watch the parade live on any new channel across India.
