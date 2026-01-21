Republic Day 2026: This year's theme to chief guests and R-Day parade timing and details

Republic Day 2026: India is gearing up for a historic 77th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path, blending a tribute to the nation’s cultural roots with a futuristic display of military self-reliance. This year’s ceremony holds special significance as it marks the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram. Also read | Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day on January 26? Know significance and more Workers raise a pole bearing the Indian national flag as police personnel look on during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, near India Gate, in New Delhi on January 21, 2025. (PTI)

Republic Day 2026 theme The central theme for Republic Day 2026 is '150 Years of Vande Mataram', celebrating the legacy of the song composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The government has integrated this theme into every aspect of the Republic Day parade this year. A series of paintings from 1923 by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, illustrating the verses of the song, will be displayed as 'view-cutters' along the parade route.

The 30 tableaux rolling down Kartavya Path will primarily focus on two sub-themes: 'Swatantrata ka mantr – Vande Mataram (Mantra of Freedom)' and 'Samriddhi ka mantr – Atmanirbhar Bharat (Mantra of Prosperity)'. The creative team comprises of MM Keeravani as music director, Subhash Sehgal as lyricist, Anupam Kher as narrator, and Santosh Nair as choreographer, under the overall supervision and direction of Dr Sandhya Purecha. Moreover, pan-India band performances by the Tri-Services and CAPFs are being organised, with a special emphasis on the ancestral home of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in West Bengal.