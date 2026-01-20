Republic Day 2026 Parade: When and where to watch the parade live online on January 26? Timings, tickets, venue and more

Republic Day 2026 Parade: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Our Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, and the country celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1951. Rehearsals are underway ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day on January 26, 2026?

The day is celebrated with the iconic Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the National flag after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the day.

Every year, millions of Indians watch the parade live from their homes. Meanwhile, many from across the country travel to the capital to attend the celebrations despite the winter chill. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch it live online, timings, tickets, venue and more.