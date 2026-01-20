Republic Day 2026 Parade: When and where to watch the parade live online on January 26? Timings, tickets, venue and more
Republic Day 2026 Parade: As India gears to watch the Republic Day parade on January 26, here's how to watch it online, ticket prices, venue, and more.
Republic Day 2026 Parade: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Our Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, and the country celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1951.
Also Read | Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day on January 26, 2026?
The day is celebrated with the iconic Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the National flag after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the day.
Every year, millions of Indians watch the parade live from their homes. Meanwhile, many from across the country travel to the capital to attend the celebrations despite the winter chill. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch it live online, timings, tickets, venue and more.
Republic Day 2026 Parade: When and where to watch the R-Day parade live?
You can watch the grand Republic Day parade on Monday, January 26, 2026, on Doordarshan or its YouTube channel. The live telecast will also be available on All India Radio's YouTube channel and on government websites. Additionally, you can watch the parade live on any new channel across India.
Republic Day 2026 parade: Timings, tickets, venue
Here are the important details to keep in mind if you plan to watch the Republic Day parade live, physically or online:
|Event
|Details
|Timings
|Parade begins at 9:30 AM
|Live coverage
|10:30 AM
|Venue
|Kartavya Path, New Delhi
|Gates open
|7 am
|Republic Day Parade ticket price
|₹100 and ₹20
|Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal ticket price
|₹20
|Beating the Retreat ticket price
|₹100
According to the Rashtraparv website, tickets can be purchased directly from the Aamantran website, or from the booths or counters at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk metro station, and Kashmere Gate metro station. You will need an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, or an ID card issued by the Central or State Government. Click here for more details.
Meanwhile, this year, the European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.
