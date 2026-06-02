Trump posts same Truth Social message for third time; here's what it said: ‘They have gone absolutely…’

US President Donald Trump has shared an identical message on Truth Social criticizing Democrats and major media outlets over coverage of the ongoing Iran conflict, marking the third time he has posted the same statement in less than three weeks. The 141-word message first appeared on Trump's social media platform on May 18. (Bloomberg)

According to The Independent, the 141-word message first appeared on Trump's social media platform on May 18. He reposted the exact same text on May 26 and again on Monday.

What did Trump say? In the post, Trump argued that even if Iran were to surrender and effectively wave the “white flag,” some media organizations would portray the outcome as a defeat rather than a victory for the United States.

The president specifically referenced publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, claiming they would describe such a scenario as “a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America.”

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“The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way,” Trump wrote in the post. “They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”

The message resurfaced the same day Iranian state media reported that Tehran had suspended peace negotiations with Washington, citing Israel's military actions in Lebanon as a major obstacle.