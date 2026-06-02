Trump health update: Expert says president’s weight gain could signal ‘very serious’ condition: ‘A malignant form of...’

US President Donald Trump has been declared in “excellent health” following his latest medical examination, but a former emergency room doctor has suggested that one aspect of the report, the president’s recent weight gain, warrants closer attention. US President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for an executive order on mail ballots, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

Trump, 79, underwent a comprehensive health assessment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, after which White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella concluded that he remains “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief.

The report noted that Trump now weighs 238 pounds (108 kg), an increase of 14 pounds from his previous examination.

Former ER doctor raises questions Commenting on the findings, practicing internist and former emergency room physician Dr. Stuart Fischer told the Daily Mail that the publicly available report does not provide enough information for outsiders to make a complete assessment of the president’s health.

While Fischer dismissed some criticism surrounding Trump’s health as overblown, he argued that the weight gain could potentially point to an underlying issue.

The doctor said that unexplained weight gain can sometimes be associated with serious circulatory problems or even early congestive heart failure. He described one possible explanation as “a malignant form of circulatory problem” and warned that such conditions can be “potentially very serious.”

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Fischer also suggested that someone should speak candidly with Trump about his health, saying the president may be “playing with fire” if weight-related risks are not addressed.

What is congestive heart failure? Congestive heart failure (CHF) occurs when the heart becomes too weak or stiff to pump blood effectively. According to medical experts, the condition can cause fluid to build up in the lungs, legs and abdomen, leading to swelling and other complications.

However, Fischer acknowledged that Trump’s medical report contains no indication that the president has congestive heart failure or any other major cardiovascular condition.

Medical report finds no significant abnormalities The official examination found no major concerns with Trump’s cardiac, pulmonary or neurological health. The president reportedly underwent heart imaging, a CT scan, cancer screenings and other preventive evaluations conducted by 22 specialists.

Also Read: Trump health update: Expert flags BMI, warns POTUS 'likely obese' despite WH's 'excellent health' declaration

Barbabella wrote that Trump’s “cognitive and physical performance are excellent” and noted that his active schedule continues to support his overall well-being.

The report also referenced Trump’s previously disclosed diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes blood to pool in the legs. Doctors observed slight lower-leg swelling but said the condition had improved compared with last year.

Trump also achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening tool commonly used to evaluate cognitive impairment and dementia.