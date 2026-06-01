Trump health update: Expert flags BMI, warns POTUS 'likely obese' despite WH's 'excellent health' declaration

President Donald Trump is the oldest president ever to take the oath of office and is approaching his 80th birthday next month. His cognitive health has faced growing public scrutiny. Trump’s latest medical report is under scrutiny after experts flagged concerns his health. (AFP)

POTUS has been declared in "excellent health" by the White House physician but medical experts are raising eyebrows after taking closer look at the numbers.

What a medical expert says about the numbers While the official report painted a broadly positive picture, board-certified sports and family medicine physician Dr Jesse Morse took a closer look at the numbers and flagged several concerns on X.

On the BMI of 29.7, Dr Morse said Trump is “overweight, likely obese.” He also pointed to Trump's homocysteine level of 14.6 as too high, noting it should be closer to 8. “Which means he likely has methylation issues, including at least one genetic variant leading to elevated homocysteine levels and the inability to break down vitamin B12 and folate properly,” Dr Morse wrote.

He also flagged Trump's Vitamin B12 level of 355 as "super low," saying it should be closer to 700 to 800 and noted this was consistent with the elevated homocysteine level. Trump's Vitamin D level of 45 was also described as too low and Doctor said it should be closer to 60 to 80, adding that this “directly correlates with immune system and fatigue.”

Dr Morse also raised concerns about Trump's TSH level of 2.27, saying he would prefer it closer to 1.5 and suggested it could point to early signs of hypothyroidism. He further noted that Trump's chronic statin use may be depleting his CoQ10 levels and “destroying his mitochondria.”

He ended his post with a pointed question about the report itself: “The ultimate question is how many of these numbers are legitimate vs. altered because they were knowingly going to be publicly released?”

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What the official reports says Trump's latest physical, carried out at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was detailed in a three-page report authored by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella. The report states that Trump has “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function” and is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Trump stands 75 inches tall and weighs 238 pounds, which is 14 pounds more from his April 2025 medical exam and his BMI is at 29.7 which is right at the top of the overweight range and just below the obese category. Dr Barbabella said Trump had been given guidance on diet, physical activity and continued weight loss.

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On the positive side, Trump's cardiac age was estimated to be 14 years younger than his actual age. He also scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test used to detect memory issues or cognitive impairment.

Trump currently takes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for high cholesterol, as well as daily aspirin to lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes. The report also noted slight lower leg swelling, which showed improvement from last year, linked to a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis. Trump's right ear was also noted to show scarring “consistent with prior gunshot injury” from the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024, per Time Magazine.