Trump health update: POTUS' BMI nears obesity range despite 'excellent health' verdict

US President Donald Trump's latest medical report has sparked fresh discussion about his health after revealing that his body mass index (BMI) is approaching the clinical obesity threshold, even as his physician declared him to be in "excellent health." US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

According to a report by The Mirror US, Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, released a medical update on Friday stating that the president's BMI stands at 29.7.

Under widely used medical guidelines, a BMI of 30 or above is considered obese, while a BMI between 25 and 29.9 falls into the overweight category.

The report also showed that Trump now weighs 238 pounds, representing a 14-pound increase from his April 2025 medical examination. Despite those figures, Barbabella concluded that the 79-year-old president remains "fully fit" to carry out the duties of the presidency.

Latest medical report The health update followed Trump's recent medical examination and included an assessment of his cardiovascular, pulmonary and neurological health.

Barbabella wrote that Trump's active schedule continues to contribute to his overall condition. "His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being," the physician said in the report.

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Trump also appeared to dismiss any concerns following the examination, saying that everything was "PERFECTLY" fine after undergoing the medical evaluation.

Report addresses bruising and leg swelling The report additionally addressed recurring questions about visible bruising on Trump's hands, which has been noticed during several public appearances.

According to Barbabella, the bruising is linked to frequent handshaking and is "a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy." The Associated Press reported that the physician recommended a low-dose aspirin regimen.

The latest update also referenced Trump's previously disclosed diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which blood can pool in the veins of the legs.

The White House first revealed the diagnosis last year.

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While the report noted slight lower-leg swelling, Barbabella said the condition had improved compared with previous assessments and found no significant concerns regarding the president's heart, lungs or neurological health.

Health organizations have long associated overweight and obesity with an increased risk of conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. However, BMI is only one measure used by physicians when evaluating a person's overall health.