'Everything checked out perfectly': Trump shares health update after annual exam

Trump also said he was returning to the White House after the examination. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

In the post, Trump said his “6 month physical” had been completed and that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.” He also thanked the doctors and staff at the medical centre for their care.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, who turns 80 next month, shared a health update on his social media platform Truth Social after completing a routine medical check-up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump, whose birthday falls on June 14, became the oldest person to assume the US presidency when he began his second term in January 2025.

Tuesday’s visit marked Trump’s third trip to Walter Reed in the last 13 months.

Also read | Trump puts Abraham Accords condition to Iran peace deal: Mediator Pakistan stares at a historic paradox | Explained

Although the president maintains a regular golfing schedule, he recently joked about not exercising enough during an Oval Office event. At the same event, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Trump walks around nine miles every time he plays golf.

Trump revealed last October that he had undergone a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam earlier that month, although the White House initially declined to provide details about the reason for the scan.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time that the examination reflected Trump’s “exceptional physical health”. Trump later clarified to reporters that the MRI was conducted as part of a second physical examination.

“Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it. ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor,” Trump said.

Also read | Trump Thinks Bigger on Mideast as Iran Framework Brings Criticism

Following the second examination, physician Barbabella said in a memo that Trump’s cardiac age — described as a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality through ECG — was assessed to be around 14 years younger than his actual age.

Trump has also faced scrutiny after appearing to fall asleep during multiple meetings, including a Cabinet session.