Tim Walz says he may run for president in 2028 despite Democrats' 2024 loss

Tim Walz is considering running for president in 2028 despite his and Kamala Harris' failed campaign in the 2024 election. The Minnesota governor told The New Yorker Radio Hour on Sunday that he would “certainly consider” another run. Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Getty Images via AFP)

Tim Walz says he would ‘certainly consider’ running for president in 2028

“If I think I could offer something … I would certainly consider that,” said Walz, who ran for vice president alongside Harris in the 2024 presidential election, which saw Donald Trump return to the White House for a second term.

The 60-year-old went on to say, “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.” However, he would be confident to run for president if he feels he “has the right skill set” and “if the circumstances are right.”

When asked to provide a more concrete answer, Walz affirmed, “I’ll do whatever it takes.” “I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me,” he added.

Reflecting on his and Harris' devastating loss to JD Vance and Trump, the failed vice presidential candidate said, “I never lost an election before.” “A large number of people did not believe we were fighting for them in the last election – and that’s the big disconnect,” he went on.

Elsewhere in the interview, Walz revealed that he is experiencing guilt following his party's loss. “The thing for me that gives me the most ‘anx’, to be candid, was letting people down,” he confessed.

“An old white guy who ran for vice president – you’ll land on your feet pretty well. I still struggle with that it was my job to get this won, and now when I see [possible cuts to] Medicaid happening, when I see you know, LGBTQ folks being demonised – when I see some of this happening, that’s what weighs on me,” Walz added.