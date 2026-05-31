Kamala Harris reportedly pushed for immediate endorsement after Biden exit; Jill Biden memoir reveals new claims

Former First Lady Jill Biden has made fresh claims about the moments following President Joe Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race, including an account suggesting that then-Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for an immediate endorsement. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat at MEET Las Vegas on May 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

The details are contained in Jill Biden’s forthcoming memoir View from the East Wing, with excerpts reported by the New York Post and USA Today.

Harris allegedly pressed for quick endorsement According to Jill Biden’s account, the conversation took place on July 21, 2024, when Joe Biden informed Harris that he would not seek re-election.

She writes that Harris reacted with surprise and urgency upon hearing the decision. “Oh my God, Joe. Are you sure?” Harris reportedly said, according to the excerpt.

Jill Biden further claims that when Joe Biden suggested waiting until the next morning before making any formal endorsement announcement, Harris pushed for faster action.

“I want it sooner,” Harris allegedly responded.

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The memoir also states that when Biden said he would respond later, Harris pressed again on timing, asking: “Could you do it soon? Say, in 20 minutes?”

According to Jill Biden, the exchange became difficult enough that she eventually left the room.

Biden endorsement followed shortly after exit announcement Joe Biden ultimately issued an endorsement of Kamala Harris in a separate statement released roughly 30 minutes after announcing his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The move helped consolidate support behind Harris and avoided a potentially contested Democratic selection process ahead of the party’s national convention in Chicago.

Harris quickly emerged as the leading Democratic figure for the 2024 election cycle following Biden’s withdrawal.

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Long-standing tensions revisited The memoir also revisits earlier tensions between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris dating back to the 2020 Democratic primary. The New York Post reported that Jill Biden referenced Harris’s past criticism of Joe Biden during a 2019 debate, when Harris challenged his record on school desegregation busing.

At the time, Jill Biden defended her husband publicly during a call with supporters and expressed strong frustration over the attack.

The excerpts also suggest Jill Biden had privately questioned Harris’s selection as Biden’s running mate, pointing to earlier clashes during the primary campaign.

The White House and Kamala Harris’s team have not publicly responded to the specific claims contained in the memoir excerpts at the time of publication.