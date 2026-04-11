Why Kamala Harris is considering a 2028 presidential run against JD Vance - 5 points

Former Vice President Kamala Harris went on record to offer her strongest indication yet that she may return to the presidential race in 2028. Speaking at a major Democratic gathering, Harris stopped short of announcing a campaign but made clear she is seriously weighing the decision. The 61-year-old will potentially face a Republican field in the next election that could include Vice President JD Vance. Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts during the National Action Network (NAN) National Convention (REUTERS)

Why Kamala Harris is even considering a 2028 bid Harris openly signals a 2028 run is on her mind At the National Action Network convention hosted by Al Sharpton in New York, Harris gave a direct, if cautious, answer when asked about her plans.“I might, I might -- I'm thinking about it.”

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Pressed again, she reiterated: “I might. I am thinking about it.” The response immediately drew chants of “run again!” from the crowd.

She is leaning on her White House experience Harris emphasized that she has some experience working in the West Wing, just footsteps from the Oval Office.

“I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” she said.

She added: “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the situation room. I know what the job is, and I know what it requires.”

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Run against Trump Without formally launching a campaign, Harris used the platform to sharply criticize current leadership under Donald Trump.

“The status quo is not working, and hasn't been working for a lot of people for a long time.” The former VP has time and again, after the 2024 election, slammed Trump for his policies around immigration.

Strong support among key Democratic voters The event is an example of Kamala Harris’ continued influence, especially among Black voters - a crucial Democratic bloc. Sharpton noted her historic standing: “Whatever she decides to do, she made a point in history.”

Harris, the first Black female vice president, received the largest crowd and only standing ovation among several 2028 hopefuls, outperforming figures like Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro.

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She is positioning herself—but not committing yet Harris has stressed that her decision will hinge on broader considerations rather than personal ambition.

“The American people have right to expect that anyone who wants to run for office and be a leader, that it can't be about themselves and what they want for themselves,” she said.

“It's got to be about the American people, and that's how I think of it.”

She added: “I am thinking about it in the context of who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people. That’s how I’m thinking about it. I’ll keep you posted.”

Harris has already begun laying groundwork - launching a political action committee and reappearing on the campaign trail while Democrats eye a crowded 2028 primary field. For now, her message is clear: she’s not in yet, but she’s closer than ever.