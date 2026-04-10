‘World’s most powerful reset': Trump's cryptic post ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump on Friday dropped a cryptic post on his Truth Social platform hours ahead of his deputy's meeting with Iranian delegation in Pakistan. FILE - President Donald Trump pretends to aim a sniper gun while speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) (AP)

“World's most powerful reset,” Trump's social media post read even as Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad.

Talks between the US and Iran on a resolution to the conflict are expected to start on Saturday in Islamabad, with the White House saying Vice President JD Vance would lead the US delegation.

Trump has declared a victory while announcing a ceasefire on Wednesday and reiterated that the US aims were met in the 5-week conflict.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” Trump said on Truth Social post on Thursday. “You’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way.”

Vance warns Iran not to 'play' Before departing for Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance warned Iran not to "play" Washington even as he hoped peace talks set to start in Pakistan would have a "positive" outcome.

The US team is led by Vice President JD Vance and is expected to include White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohmamad Baqer Zolqadr are said to participate in the talks.

"We're going to try to have a positive negotiation," Vance told reporters at the Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive," he added.