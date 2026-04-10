‘Loading ships with best ammunition’: Trump details US plan if talks fail with Iran

Even as a meeting between the US and Iranian delegations are scheduled to meet in few hours in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump said that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of fresh strikes if US peace talks fail with Iran. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart," Trump said in a telephonic interview with the New York Post.

He was speaking shortly after US Vice President JD Vance boarded Air Force Two for Islamabad, where talks with Iran are set to begun on Saturday.

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On a question to whether the talks would be successful, Trump said, "We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon."

If the talks failed, Trump said, the US would be loading their ships with "the best weapons ever made and will be using them very effectively".

“But we’re loading up the ships. We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," he said.

Trump also claimed that Iran is getting rid of its nuclear weapons, adding “everything's gone”.

“To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything’s gone. And then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’ So we’ll find out,” the US President reportedly said.