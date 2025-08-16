Jake Tapper's hot mic moment steals the show amid Trump-Putin presser: 'Give me my…'

CNN's lead Washington anchor, Jake Tapper, was caught in a hot mic moment just before President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart held a press conference on Friday. The 56-year-old, seemingly frustrated, yelled ‘give me my show back’ as Anderson Cooper was on air. Tapper was apparently referring to the channel's shake-up earlier this year. Author Jake Tapper discusses the book "Original Sin" (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“Give me my show back,” Tapper could be heard saying ahead of the Trump-Putin presser.

Cooper responded, “Your show is back.”

Social media users posted the clip of the CNN anchors' exchange. “Ooops CNN hot mic catches an angry Jake Tapper!!” one person pointed out on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"All Jake Tapper wants is his show back, sounded like a baby crying for candy “I am fine just give me my show back,” another one added.

Trump-Putin press conference

After meeting for over two hours, both presidents issued statements. Trump said that he and Putin did not reach an agreement on ‘probably the most significant’ aspect of their meeting, but there was a very good chance of getting there.

"Many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," Trump told reporters in Anchorage.

Putin said the pair had hammered out an ‘understanding’ on Ukraine and warned Europe not to ‘torpedo the nascent progress’.

“We expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive all this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles, will not make attempts to disrupt the emerging progress through provocations and behind-the-scenes intrigues,” he said.

Trump then added that he has several calls to make after the Alaska summit.

“I’m going to start making a few phone calls and tell them what happened,” Trump told reporters.