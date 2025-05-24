Jake Tapper claims Trump is 'not transparent' about health issues amid Biden fiasco

CNN anchor Jake Tapper's Original Sin, his bombshell political exposé co-authored with Axios’s Alex Thompson, is facing heat for being a glaring double standard. Spending years downplaying President Joe Biden’s health concerns, only to now call for transparency from Donald Trump. Jake Tapper's book, Original Sin, reveals details about Biden's health decline, raising questions about the inner circle's transparency. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The book, which hit shelves Tuesday, has stirred up Washington with its detailed depiction of Biden’s rapid physical and mental decline in office.

Former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder mocked Tapper, posting, “He sold his credibility as a journalist for access to power - and now expects to profit from the very audience to whom he lied.”

ALSO READ| Jake Tapper exposes Joe Biden aides' secret plan to put him in wheelchair for potential second term

Despite having reportedly downplayed Biden’s condition for years, Tapper, claimed, “President Trump appears healthy, but he has not been transparent about his health records, and that’s something American people have right to.”

Biden’s debate debacle was years in the making, insider claims

Notably, Tapper's book notes that Biden routinely struggled with basic duties. His inner circle reportedly downplayed warning signs, like the damning Hur Report and aggressively pushed the narrative that he was the only Democrat who could beat Trump. By the time Biden’s disastrous debate performance made his condition undeniable, it was already too late.

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville didn’t mince words. “And I was saying this since 2022, alright?” Carville told Fox News. “I think it was a big mistake for him to say he was running for reelection. And I’ve said it at the time and I will say it now, and I will say it a thousand times.”

“It’s not a job for 80-year-olds,” Carville added, noting Biden would have been 86 by the end of a second term. “I don’t know if it’s his staff, or if it’s the family or who it is, but whatever it was it was just a colossal mistake... I think it cost us the presidency.”

ALSO READ| Trump's awkward moment; Apple rant gets disturbed by repeated calls on his own iPhone | Watch

Biden eventually dropped out in July, endorsing Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump.