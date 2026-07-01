Trump’s financial disclosure lists over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures; White House responds
Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025, per his annual disclosure for last year.
Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025, Reuters reported. This indicates that the US President earns most of his income from digital assets that have benefited from his policies, per a review of his latest financial disclosures on Tuesday, June 30.
The filings, his annual disclosure for 2025 with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealed that Trump received over $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture co-founded by him and his son. The president reported another $635 million from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coins.
The $635 million was earned from a group called Celebration Coins, and no digital footprint was found for the group, per NBC News.
A recent letter from Senate Democrats claimed that a company called Celebration Cards registered in Wyoming facilitated a crypto conference held at Mar-a-Lago in April. The company is now a major crypto hub.
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Trump further reported more than $80 million in income from settlements with several media companies. He also reported millions from his company licensing his name to overseas property developers.
In a previous report, Reuters had estimated that Trump family has generated at least $2.3 billion in profit from investors since he returned to office.
The figures were disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in a 927-page document.
White House responds
The White House has now responded to the findings.
“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” a White House representative said in a statement Tuesday, according to NBC News. “President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.”
Trump, unlike previous presidents, did not divest his assets or place them in a blind trust before taking office. According to the Trump Organization, third-party financial institutions manage the assets, with trades executed through automated technology.
“What strikes me as remarkable is how many pies Trump has his fingers in,” said Douglas Brinkley, a history professor at Rice University. “There is no precedent to compare it with. No president in the 20th or 21st century has had something that’s vaguely comparable.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More