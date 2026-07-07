Europe Races to Plug Security Holes After U.S. NATO Pullback

ANKARA, Turkey—America’s allies are rushing to find workarounds and replacements for the bombers, warships and other forces the U.S. recently told other NATO members they could no longer rely on in a crisis. NATO leaders are set to hold their summit in Ankara.

But filling all the holes left by the American pullback—including midair refuelers that are in short supply and long-range strategic bombers that only the U.S. has—is proving challenging for the military alliance and risks leaving its European members, in particular, exposed to rising threats from Russia.

European leaders are set to take up the problem at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s planned annual summit in Ankara, Turkey, this week, where allied leaders will strive to maintain a veneer of unity despite divisions over the U.S. war with Iran and the Pentagon’s determination to shift assets to the Pacific.

“Europeans are already backfilling what the U.S. cannot any longer promise,” said NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Rutte acknowledged that “in some cases we’ve got more work to be done” on replacing American capabilities. However, NATO is better off having realistic expectations of what the U.S. can be certain of contributing, he added.

One workaround that seeks to make up for the lack of long-range strategic bombers: Deploy more long-range missiles on the ground and fighter aircraft in the sky.

NATO veterans and military experts say that Europeans can’t easily replicate or quickly replace some key military capabilities the U.S. has allocated for the defense of the alliance for decades, including long-range bombers, an aircraft carrier and submarines. The Trump administration cuts are immediate, they add, providing no time for a transition.

Retired Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, who served as the alliance’s top commander during the latter months of the Obama administration and President Trump’s first term, said that any transfer of military responsibility from the U.S. to European nations must be carefully timed and required more preparatory work.

“I don’t agree with the uncertainty we have injected into the force posture,” he said. “If we determine there should be changes, it cannot be immediate and without preparation, in order to ensure deterrence against what is a real threat from Russia.”

Some former U.S. officials say that reduced dependence on America could make the alliance more reliant on nuclear forces to deter Russian aggression. A six-nation program dubbed “nuclear sharing” allows some European nations, including Germany, the U.K. and Turkey, to equip their aircraft with U.S. nuclear weapons in a war, an arrangement that Polish officials say they want to join.

“If NATO is less able to count on its conventional forces for deterrence, it makes the alliance more dependent on the credibility of American nuclear weapons,” said Celeste Wallander, who served as the assistant secretary of defense responsible for NATO and Russia policy during the Biden administration.

The U.S. cuts, which caught the Europeans and American lawmakers off guard recently, fall into two groupings: reductions to American Army brigades already deployed on the continent, and a scaling back of air, naval and other reinforcements the Pentagon had pledged to send in a crisis.

For the Trump administration, the twin moves signaled that it was time for Europeans to take the lead in the conventional defense of Europe—putting the U.S. in a better position to beef up its military in the Pacific to deter China, and deploy force in the Western Hemisphere. Washington has committed to maintain its nuclear umbrella over Europe, NATO’s ultimate defense against Russia.

But the abrupt moves unnerved many Europeans, particularly since Russia has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv and is continuing to modernize its military. While Russia’s ground forces have been bogged down in Ukraine, its air, missile and naval assets remain largely intact.