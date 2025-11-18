Moana teaser: Catherine Laga’aia brings to life live-action adaptation of Disney classic, Dwayne Johnson returns. Watch

Walt Disney Studios has rolled out the first teaser for its live-action take on Moana, and even in those few seconds, you can feel the scale. The clip is brief - it almost feels like it ends just as you settle into it - but the intention is right there on the surface. Disney is not reinventing the world of Motunui as much as it is rebuilding it piece by piece, with the same warm light, the same open ocean, and the same quiet affection for the story that pulled in so many people years ago. Moana teaser: Catherine Laga’aia in the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic.(instagram)

You get a quick sweep of the shoreline, the kind that looks familiar even if you have not seen the animated film in a while. The scale feels bigger, more physical, more grounded, yet still soft around the edges.

A new Moana

The film introduces Catherine Laga’aia in her breakout role as Moana. The teaser does not waste any time putting her front and centre. It opens on Laga’aia as she quietly works through a few lines from “How Far I’ll Go,” the song everyone still connects with the first film.

Alongside her is Dwayne Johnson, returning as Maui. Even in the brief glimpses here, you can feel the energy around his comeback. Johnson’s Maui does not appear fully yet, but we get a quick silhouette -enough to hint at the larger, louder moments.



Familiar Faces, Familiar Heart

A few favourites also turn up again. Hei-Hei makes a blink-and-miss appearance, waddling through the frame like nothing has changed. There is also a short glimpse of the demigod’s massive form, a hint at how central Maui’s presence is to Moana’s journey.

The cast is rounded out by John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Thomas Kail directs, bringing Broadway credentials from Hamilton into a world built on ocean spray and island folklore. Auli‘i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, steps in as an executive producer. Disney has confirmed the film will release in India on July 10, 2026.

FAQs

Q1: Who plays Moana in the live-action film?

Catherine Laga’aia plays the lead role.

Q2: Is Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui?

Yes, he reprises his role from the animated film.

Q3: Who is directing the adaptation?

The film is directed by Thomas Kail.