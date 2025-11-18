Disney remakes Moana: Why fans are already criticizing the live-action teaser; 'clear money grab'

Disney's live-action remake machine is taking gear once again. Its recent live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has been widely hailed as an emotional and financial win, prompting the studio to double down on reimagining beloved animated classic Moana. Moana Live action trailer(Disney)

The remake trailer of Moana, originally released in 2016, has drawn mixed reactions from the fans.

The studio is leaning heavily on nostalgia economy, banking on proven franchises to deliver box-office returns.

Fans are questioning the Moana live-action teaser

A first look has stirred up backlash for its overly CGI-heavy visuals. Kotaku described certain scenes like Maui's cliff jump as feeling “artificial … like someone fed the original Moana into AI and said, ‘make it live-action.”

On Reddit, long-time Moana fans lament that the animated film Moana 2 “came out recently, too soon for a live-action redo.”

Many fans are speculating that this move is a money grab. A Reddit user said, "I’m glad they paused Rapunzel. Moana isn’t even old enough to be considered a classic, yet they’re already remaking it?! Clear money grab. That’s the problem with Disney, they’ve become all profit and no substance anymore with these remakes."

However, fans are feeling good about the casting and are excited to see The ‘Rock’ as Maui. A Reddit user said, “Maybe it’ll be good like the upcoming Stitch looks! Casting the Rock is off to a good start.”

Timing of the release

The animated Moana 2 was just released in 2024, and fans are pretty satisfied with the second part of the movie. The movie grossed $1.059 billion worldwide, a major success and outgrossing the first Moana. The movie was also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The recent success of the animated person has left critics questioning why Disney is revisiting Moana only a year after its original release.