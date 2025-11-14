Disneyland explains mysterious black ring of smoke seen above theme park

Disneyland has explained the mysterious black ring of smoke that was recently spotted above the theme park. The unique occurrence in Anaheim, California, came to notice after Lori Nayahalski photographed the phenomenon. California's Disneyland will introduce fresh holiday programming from November 14.(REUTERS)

What was the black ring of smoke at Disneyland?

Disneyland confirmed that the ring was the outcome of testing conducted before the park's opening. It took its shape from the pyrotechnics that employees use during the park’s nighttime spectaculars, as reported by KTLA.

Lori Nayahalski, whose photographs of the phenomenon went viral, described the black ring as a “real-life Matrix” and “an orchestrated spoof”. “ I don’t know, but it was something. It wasn’t dissipating, nor was it a flock of birds,” Nayahalski told KLTA.

Disneyland’s nighttime spectaculars

According to People, the Disneyland Resort has two nighttime spectaculars: ‘World of Color’ at Disney California Adventure and ‘Fantasmic!’ at Disneyland Park. Both the nighttime spectaculars – World of Color and Fantasmic! – feature pyrotechnics, light shows, and live performances, as reported by People Magazine.

According to the resort's official website, World of Color was developed in celebration of the park's 70th anniversary. It was inspired by Walt Disney’s words from the opening-day dedication of Disneyland: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!”

Meanwhile, the official description for Fantasmic reads: "Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead”.

Starting on Friday, November 14, the theme park will introduce fresh holiday programming. Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with other characters dressed for the holidays, will be featured in the Christmas programs. Chip and Dale's Ornament Trail, Haunted Mansion Holiday, "It's a Small World" holiday projections, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, and WinterTime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle are some other attractions.

Until January 7, 2026, the park will be a winter wonderland thanks to the additional attractions.

