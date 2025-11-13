The Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic is trending: Here's what you need

Ralph Lauren Christmas decor is everywhere, and it’s easy to see why. The style feels both luxurious and cosy. Picture a warm living room with tartan throws on armchairs, deep reds and forest greens, and little golden touches sparkling all around. It’s elegant and timeless, yet somehow feels like a comforting hug in decor form. On social media, the aesthetic is all over Instagram reels and Pinterest boards, inspiring holiday lovers to bring it into their own homes. The best part is you don’t need to buy from the brand to capture this magical vibe.

Colours, textures and timeless patterns But what is? Well, the Ralph Lauren Christmas look is all about rich, comforting colours. Deep burgundy and forest green are the foundation, with hints of gold adding a festive sparkle. Navy, purple, and other dark shades can be added carefully for contrast, but keeping it balanced is key.

Textures play a big role in making the space feel luxurious and cosy at the same time. Velvet cushions, wool throws and faux fur rugs bring warmth, while wooden accents keep the vibe natural and grounded. Brushed or aged brass accessories like candlesticks or vintage trays add a touch of old-world charm, making the home feel classic yet stylish.

But before you follow all that, remember tartan is the hero pattern of this aesthetic. From throws to table runners, it’s versatile, cosy and steeped in tradition. Mixing it with other subtle patterns like herringbone or paisley creates a playful, layered look without feeling messy.