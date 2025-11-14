As Battlefield 6 crosses major sales milestones, Call of Duty puts Black Ops 7 forward to hold its top position

Black Ops 7, the latest entry in the long-running Call of Duty franchise arrives this Friday, November 14, landing at a moment when its closest rival is enjoying one of its strongest turnouts in years. The timing puts unusual weight on Activision’s new release, with Battlefield 6 pulling in record numbers since its October launch. Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is set in 2035.(X/@callofduty)

The Call of Duty franchise has sold over 500 million copies since 2003, according to Activision Blizzard, with several past installments crossing the 20-million mark, AFP reported.

The new title and its direction

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 moves the series into a near-future setting, placing players inside a special forces unit tracking a Nicaraguan terrorist threat. Dubbed “The biggest Black Ops ever,” It continues threads from Black Ops 2 and 6, bringing familiar characters and several recognisable maps back into play.

Setting this chapter in 2035 is a calculated gamble. Earlier future-focused games drew mixed reactions. Activision’s communications director Stephanie Snowden told AFP the team removed features fans disliked.

This includes jetpacks and wall-running, but the developers have kept mobility options through a double-jump mechanic that lets characters rebound off walls. The intention, she said, is to hold onto what worked while dialing back elements that divided players.

Rival success and shifting player interest

The release comes as Battlefield 6 continues to outperform expectations. Electronic Arts said the game became the biggest launch in the franchise’s history, selling more than seven million copies within a week.

The strong showing marks a turnaround from Battlefield 2042, which struggled, and has influenced buying decisions for some players at Paris Games Week, aas per AFP. One attendee noted that “Battlefield made me change my mind.”

The competitive angle is not new. For two decades, the two shooters have gone head-to-head, often mirroring each other’s design shifts. Battlefield this year leaned on smaller maps and a battle-royale mode where players eliminate opponents one by one, a format long tied to Call of Duty.

Both titles move through their launch cycles with a familiar edge. Call of Duty leans on its long-running formula, while Battlefield rides its biggest debut in years. The months ahead will show how the rivalry plays out across consoles and player charts.

FAQs

What is the new Call of Duty game about?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set in 2035 and follows a special forces team confronting a Nicaraguan militant group.

Why is Battlefield being mentioned with the new Call of Duty launch?

Battlefield 6 posted record sales in October, creating direct competition during Call of Duty’s release window.

Did Call of Duty change any gameplay features this year?

Yes, Black Ops 7 removes unpopular mechanics like jetpacks and wall-running and brings back older-style movement.