Predator Badlands box office collection: Dan Trachtenberg film sets franchise record with $80 million opening

Predator Badlands box office collection: The newest Predator film, Predator: Badlands, set a record for the franchise in its opening weekend. The film minted $40 million in North America to lead the domestic box office over the weekend, a better-than-expected result that slightly lifted the box office from its autumn doldrums. Predator Badlands box office collection: Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in a still from the film.

Predator Badlands is the number 1 film in the world

Predator: Badlands released on the heels of the worst box office weekend of 2025 in North America. But it managed to turn the tide with its $40 million opening. Not accounting for inflation, the $40 million opening marked a new high for the franchise, beating the $38.3 million start for 2004’s Alien vs. Predator.

Internationally, too, Predator: Badlands has done well, matching its domestic collection and adding $40 million from the international territories, according to studio estimates. The film's global opening weekend collection stands at $80 million, a promising total.

Written and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands is the most expensive Predator film. According to AP, the film's budget is $105 million, which means it needs to earn a bit more to be profitable. Whether it gets to its break-even point will depend on how the film performs over the weekdays.

All about Predator Badlands

Badlands, the eighth movie in the franchise that began with 1987’s Predator, offers a novel twist for the sci-fi series. On a remote planet, a young, outcast predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) encounters an android researcher (Elle Fanning), and the two set off on a journey. This is the first film in the franchise where the titular Predator is a protagonist, not an antagonist.

The film opened to largely positive reviews globally and has been appreciated by the audience as well. Reviews (85% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) have been good. Moviegoers gave it an A- CinemaScore.

(With AP inputs)