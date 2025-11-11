Is Olive Garden shutting all 900 locations for 24 hrs? List of restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving

Olive Garden, the renowned Italian dining establishment, has reached a notable conclusion concerning its holiday operations, declaring the temporary closure of all 900 locations across the United States on both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day this year. This decision reflects the company’s dedication to prioritizing the welfare of its employees by enabling them to celebrate these significant holidays with their families. Olive Garden has highlighted that these closures align with their enduring philosophy of treating both guests and employees as family.(Unsplash)

Diners wishing to enjoy Olive Garden’s renowned breadsticks, soup, and salad on November 27 for Thanksgiving or December 25 for Christmas will have to explore other dining alternatives. The closures signify a wider trend among prominent retail and restaurant chains that are reassessing the custom of remaining open during major holidays.

Olive Garden has highlighted that these closures align with their enduring philosophy of treating both guests and employees as family. This initiative seeks to cultivate a supportive work atmosphere, allowing team members to make cherished memories with their loved ones during these important family-centered holidays.

Also Read: US inflation relief: IRS to disburse $1,390 payments to struggling families, here is how and when you will get

Will Olive Garden operate in Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico?

Although the closure is applicable in the majority of U.S. locations, Olive Garden has specified that restaurants situated in Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and select international locations might adhere to different operating hours. Patrons intending to visit these regions are encouraged to reach out to their local restaurant for detailed information regarding holiday hours and availability.

Furthermore, diners who wish to enjoy a meal at Olive Garden in the days preceding each holiday should note that specific locations may close earlier on November 26 and Christmas Eve. The decision to implement early closures will be influenced by local customer traffic and will be determined at the discretion of each restaurant.

CRACKER Barrel to remain open on Thanksgiving Day

Meanwhile, CRACKER Barrel has announced that it will remain open for business on Thanksgiving Day this month, in contrast to Olive Garden’s announcement of closure.

A recent update on Cracker Barrel's website reassures Americans that the well-known chain will maintain its regular operating hours for the holiday.

Other restaurants that have announced they will stay open include:

Capital Grille

Eddie V’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao

IHOP

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seasons 52

Waffle House

Yard House

Stores

Which stores will not operate on Thanksgiving?

Meanwhile, several stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving. These include

JCPenney

Costco

Kohl’s

Aldi

American Girl

At Home

Barnes and Noble

Belk

Best Buy

BJs Wholesale Club

Burlington Coat Factory

The Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

Lidl

Lowe’s

Marshall’s

Mattress Firm

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Paragon Sports

Patagonia

P.C. Richard & Son

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Simply Mac

Spring Mobile

Staples

Sur La Table

Target

Think Geek

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walmart

However, certain retailers, such as Big Lots, will have designated store hours for Thanksgiving.

As reported by The Holiday Hours, Big Lots is scheduled to operate from 7 am until midnight on Thanksgiving Day.