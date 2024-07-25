Jennifer Lopez wears Manish Malhotra Victorian-style gown for her Bridgerton-themed party

Jennifer Lopez, the iconic Hollywood pop star, turned 55 and celebrated her birthday like a true queen with a Bridgerton-themed birthday party. JLo donned a custom Manish Malhotra gown for her birthday, dazzling with her timeless beauty. 55 has never looked more stunning, aging like a fine, decadent wine. As Jennifer Lopez hosted her Bridgerton-themed party, Lady Whistledown approves her look and dubs her the new Queen of the Ton. (Instagram )

The designer felt honoured to create the outfit for the Atlas actor’s birthday party. He took this opportunity to honour the Indian craftsmanship behind the ethereal dress.

JLo’s Bridgerton Outfit

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share the details of what went into the making of Jennifer Lopez’s custom off-shoulder gown. This dress is a masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship, taking over 3,490 hours to finish and involving 40 skilled artisans. The outfit featured a corset and a Victorian skirt embellished with vintage brocade. However, Bridgerton is set in the Regency Era, not Victorian. Though it's always good to mix things up.

The gown was adorned with intricate floral patterns, carefully hand-moulded from sequins and over half a million crystals, forming the highlight of the design. The gown had a contemporary touch with a middle slit up to her knees.

Manish Malhotra celebrated the tumultuous process that went into the making of the entire ensemble. To preserve the vibrant hues of the dress, petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were specially treated. To complete the look, JLo accessorised with a dainty pendant, studs, meshed gloves, and headgear to pull her hair into an elegant bun. She complemented her dress with shiny chunky heels.

JLo’s Bridgerton-Themed Party

Jennifer’s birthday party theme was inspired by the popular Netflix show Bridgerton. The party radiated Regency-era vibes, featuring horse carriages, ornate courtyards, string quartets, and extravagant ball dances. JLo donned the custom Manish Malhotra muted golden-blue gown for her birthday, exuding Queen Charlotte-like grace and poise on her throne.