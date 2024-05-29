Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor split: Are the stars to be blamed for it?

Zodiac signs influence human relationships is a decades old tale. Different positions of Sun, Moon and stars affect human behaviour in mysterious ways. Blame the planetary forces for Cartwright-Taylor split(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

After reality TV stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor split, psychics observe similar patterns. For over a decade of their romance they were always under limelight, they battled public scrutiny and cheating scandals but always made sure their love for each other win. However, few months back, the inevitable struck, they announced their split.

So what happened? Were their stars to be blamed for the end of love?

Blame the stars for “The Valley” star Cartwright’s split with husband

Model Jax Taylor was born on July 11, 1979 which makes him a Cancer Sun and an Aquarius Moon. Whereas, Brittany Cartwright was born on January 25, 1989 which makes her an Aquarius Sun and a Virgo Moon. The common ground of Aquarius resulted in the instant and intense connection between the two. Their steadfast relationship was rooted in the feeling of home they found in each other because of their Aquarius characteristics.

However, their Sun signs Aquarius and Cancer run opposite to each other. According to the Reda Wigle in New York Post, the two signs form an oppositional relationship between foundation i.e. Cancer and freedom i.e. Aquarius. This means Cancer functions with co-dependence, whereas, Aquarius strives for autonomy. This explains Cartwright’s shift into another home while rumours spark about Jax Taylor seen with a mystery woman.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor love story timeline

Cartwright and Taylor were married for 5 years and share a decade long companionship with each other. Their love story unfolded in the city of Las Vegas where Jax worked as a bartender. The Vanderpump villain, Taylor first met met Brittany in 2015 and two weeks later shifted to LA with her. Their relationship experienced turbulence in 2017 as rumours of Jax cheating on Brittany surfaced. But the rumours died with his romantic proposal the following year. In 2021, the couple were overjoyed as they welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi. This year in March they announced they are long longer together.

The mystery woman spotted with Taylor

Not long after split with wife Brittany, rumours spark of Taylor with a mystery woman. According to TMZ, Taylor recently visited a bar with few of his friends where he was spotted getting close with a woman. The two seemed pretty close and comfortable with each other. The relationship is yet to be confirmed by the 44-year-old model.