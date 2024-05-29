 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts a new career path awaits | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts a new career path awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2024 12:40 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both health & wealth are good today.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a great day packed with fun

Despite minor love-related troubles, the relationship will be good. Take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. Both health & wealth are good today.

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle.
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle.

Troubleshoot the relations-related issues with care. Your commitment at work will help you attain your professional goals. Both health and wealth will give you a good time.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Take steps to resolve the troubles of the past in the love affair. Avoid arguments over financial issues in the relationship as this can disrupt the flow of love. You may be cordial and should also provide personal space in the love life which will boost the bonding. Ensure you have no extramarital affair as your partner will find out this evening. Some love affairs will turn into marriage today with the consent of parents.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Doctors, nurses, and paramedics may face critical situations in the second half of the day. Government employees will have a normal day but lawyers, judges, policepersons, and revenue officers will have tough issues at the office today. You may think about expanding business to new horizons and new partnerships will become reality. Job seekers can update their resumes on different job portals and interview calls will start coming by evening.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will disrupt the day. Wealth will come from different sources. You may buy a vehicle today or jewelry. You may also invest in property or real estate. Resolve a monetary dispute with a friend or relative. Some fortunate Cancer natives will inherit a maternal property. Consider smart investments including in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will see good opportunities to expand the trade to new locations including offshore.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may walk in the park for about 20 minutes or practice yoga. Meditation will help you have control over mental stress. Some minors may develop digestion issues and this may need medical attention. Females will have menstrual complaints and this will also require medical attention. Seniors should not miss medication even while traveling.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

