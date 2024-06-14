Kate Middleton issues major health and comeback update in emotional statement, set to attend Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton has provided a major update on her comeback amid the ongoing cancer battle. Ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade this weekend, The Princess of Wales confirmed that she is set to make her first public appearance in the upcoming royal event. Kate Middleton has provided a major update on her comeback amid the ongoing cancer battle. (Getty)

After remaining away from the spotlight for months, Kate confirmed via a pre-recorded video on March 22 that she has been undergoing cancer treatment and has taken a break from Royal duties.

In an emotional statement on Friday, the mother of three asserted that there are “good days and bad days” in her recovery from cancer, but added that she’s well enough to make an appearance on the annual ceremony on Saturday.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she stated.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate gives health update, says ‘I am not out of the woods yet’

Catherine acknowledged that although she intends to watch the parade celebrating the King Charles' birthday, she is still constantly battling her illness and feels exhausted sometimes.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Middleton said she had to pay attention to what her body can tolerate in order to determine if she's ready for her royal responsibilities. She mentioned that she is developing patience, particularly in the face of uncertainty by allowing herself much-needed time to heal and paying attention to her body.

King Charles is delighted over Kate's appearance

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesman who spoke with The Post, the Princess of Wales directly informed King Charles that she would be attending the procession.

“His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” the spokesperson added.

In a letter to Irish Guards last week, The Princess of Wales apologised for being absent from a crucial practice for the parade. Kate received the title of the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards last year.

Kate has mostly stayed away from the the public eye following her surgery and cancer diagnosis.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that she “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”