Kate Middleton ‘considering’ Trooping the Colour surprise appearance amid new Prince Harry-Meghan Markle snub

Kate Middleton is reportedly “considering” making a surprise appearance at the Saturday Trooping the Colour event. FILE - Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)(AP)

The Princess of Wales has remained absent from public duties since her planned abdominal surgery in January. Soon after that, she revealed in a rare and unprecedented video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Other details of her medical scare remained under wraps as she continued undergoing “preventive chemotherapy."

According to the Independent, Palace insiders were notified that she might appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony if her health allows. The new Kate Middleton update comes after Kensington Palace officially announced that Catherine would not be present at the event.

Middleton had previously released a letter apologising for missing the upcoming annual event's final rehearsal, Colonel's Review.

“Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon,” the Princess of Wales wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed again

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's estrangement from the royal family continues to map out new chapters, as the Sussexes have again been seemingly snubbed. According to several reports, the LA-based couple hasn't been invited to the monarch's official birthday parade, which is set to be held on Saturday, June 15.

Per a Mirror article, American PR expert Michael Levine described the fractured ties between them and the British monarchy: “This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy.”

Expanding the recent string of exclusions, the Sussex couple's absence at the event follows Prince Harry's decision to miss Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson's wedding. He reportedly consciously turned down the invitation to avoid his familial crossfire from becoming a buzzworthy topic for speculations yet again at the “society wedding of the year.”